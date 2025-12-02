Turkish FM Fidan to attend key NATO talks, bilateral meetings in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting on Wednesday at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, as well as UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, among other counterparts.

The Brussels gathering will review the outcomes of the NATO Summit held in The Hague in June and serve as the first opportunity for foreign ministers to exchange views on preparations for the 2026 NATO Summit, which Türkiye will host in Ankara on July 7-8.

The NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting will convene in two sessions.

The first session, attended exclusively by the foreign ministers of NATO member states, is expected to focus on priority issues on the Alliance's agenda.

Topics will include recent developments in Euro-Atlantic security, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war as well as NATO's eastern flank, the Alliance's policies toward its southern neighborhood, the situation in the Balkans, and the impact of the Asia-Pacific on Euro-Atlantic security.

During this session, Minister Fidan is expected to highlight Türkiye's contributions to the Alliance and European security through its strong, modern military capabilities and defense industry. He will also brief the allies on preparations for the NATO Ankara Summit; and emphasize that efforts to strengthen NATO's European pillar must remain complementary and avoid duplication.

He is also expected to underline that EU defense initiatives aimed at this goal should remain open to all NATO allies, including those that are not EU members.

In the session, Minister Fidan is also expected to underline the importance of defense industry cooperation and reiterate Türkiye's expectation that all barriers among allies in this field be removed. He will also highlight Türkiye's contributions to NATO missions and operations, including assuming command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) for the second time this October, as the Alliance's second-largest contributor.

The second and final session of the NATO-Ukraine Council is expected to convene, with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.

The session will address the situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, efforts to end the conflict, and the ongoing reform processes in Ukraine.

In this session, Minister Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while also sharing information regarding Türkiye's assistance to Ukraine. Fidan is anticipated to emphasize the need to give diplomacy a chance to end the war and achieve a just and lasting peace and to outline Türkiye's views on recent developments, while also stressing that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to any peace-oriented process.