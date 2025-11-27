TÜRKIYES ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE RISES IN NOVEMBER

Türkiye's economic confidence improved by 1.3% to 99.5 in November on a monthly basis, according to official figures released on Thursday.

All of the five sub-indexes posted increases in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The retail trade confidence index increased 0.9% on a monthly basis, and the real sector confidence index rose 1.2% in November.

The construction confidence index also gained 1.5% in November, and services confidence was up 1%, and consumer confidence rose 1.6% in November.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.





