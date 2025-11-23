Turkish films shine at Cairo International Film Festival

Two Turkish films won awards at the 46th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt.

Türkiye participated in the festival this year under the theme "Turkish Spotlight." The selection included feature films Kanto, Bildiğin Gibi Değil, and Türkiye's Oscar entry Hemme'nin Öldüğü Günlerden Biri, while Aldığımız Nefes and Öldürdüğümüz Şeyler competed in the International Best Film category, and Dilan Hakkında Konuşmalıyız was in the short film category.

The International Feature Film Jury was chaired by famous Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

Held from November 12–21 with 150 films from around the world, two Turkish films received awards. According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, Öldürdüğümüz Şeyler won the Naguib Mahfouz Award for Best Screenplay, and Aldığımız Nefes received the Bronze Pyramid Award.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen, expressed pride and joy at the strong participation of Turkish artists. He congratulated the directors, producers, and screenwriters, and thanked all festival organizers, including Egyptian artist Hussein Fahmy, for their efforts and hospitality toward Türkiye.