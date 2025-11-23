All diplomatic tools should be used to end Russia-Ukraine war, Turkish president tells Macron

All diplomatic tools should be utilized to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through a just and lasting peace, the Turkish president said Sunday, as he met his French counterpart on the margins of the G20 leaders' summit.

The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine together "for peaceful negotiations," Erdogan said.

Stressing the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire and delivering humanitarian aid to the region, the Turkish president said the formula for lasting peace lies in a two-state solution, and that Ankara is making efforts in this regard.

He also said that mutual steps toward developing relations between Türkiye and France are "important."

Erdogan and Macron are in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the G20 leaders' summit, a two-day event that began on Saturday and focuses on addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.