Turkish Communications Directorate denies claims that Russian gas imports will end

The Turkish Communication Directorate on Tuesday denied claims that Türkiye's recent LNG agreement with the US will end Russian gas imports, leading to an imminent energy crisis.

"Türkiye is one of the strongest countries in its region in terms of security of (energy) supplies, with its pipeline, LNG, and storage infrastructure. There is no problem with the security of natural gas supplies or risk of an energy crisis today or for the coming winter," the directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement debunking the claims.

The statement noted that Türkiye's natural gas supply from Russia continues "uninterrupted and as planned" while the country's procurement of pipeline gas and LNG from multiple sources, such as the US, Azerbaijan, Iran, Algeria, Oman, and Qatar, "is a technical preference aimed at diversifying supply security, increasing competition, and strengthening the flexibility of supplies."