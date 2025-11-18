Kremlin says Russia will skip Wednesday’s Ukraine talks in Türkiye

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will not participate in the negotiations that the Ukrainian side announced will be held in Türkiye on Wednesday.

"No, Russian representatives will not be in Türkiye tomorrow. So far, these contacts have been carried out without Russian participation. We will be waiting for information about what will be discussed in Istanbul," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday.

The official said Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's peace initiatives or signal its readiness to resume talks with Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Telegram that he would visit Türkiye to "intensify negotiations" on a settlement, saying he would present "worked-out solutions" and focus on war prisoner exchanges.

He did not specify his negotiation partners or the content of his messages. Media reports claim US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff plans to join the talks.

"Apparently, Zelenskyy was referring to the contacts that will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. These are Zelensky's contacts with our Turkish friends, who will probably be joined by Mr. Witkoff," Peskov said.

He reaffirmed Russia's willingness to negotiate, saying Moscow's position is "well known" to all parties involved.

"Russia continues to remain open to the negotiation process. Our position is well known; it is well known both in Istanbul and well known in Kyiv," the Kremlin offficial said.

According to him, contacts with Witkoff or Turkish representatives are not on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he is open to such discussions to hear the outcomes of the talks with Zelenskyy.

"If any of the people you mentioned deem it necessary to inform the Russian side, of course, President Putin will be open to conversation," he affirmed.

Peskov added that Kyiv's readiness to seek a resolution can only be assessed once Zelenskyy presents his specific proposals.

"So far, we can't see anything in this step because we don't know what it's about. When we find out, we'll be able to tell whether we're seeing something or not," he noted.

Turning to the potential delivery of French Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine, Peskov said it would not alter the military situation.

"No matter what aircraft are sold to the Kyiv regime, it will not be able to change the situation on the fronts," he said.

The spokesman also criticized France's ongoing military support for Ukraine.

"France continues to arm the Kyiv regime. France is doing it now, and it plans to do it tomorrow. Unfortunately, Paris does not contribute to the cause of peace in any way. Paris is still engaged in inciting military and pro-military sentiments," he said.

On Monday, Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a memorandum of understanding on the deliveries of 100 Rafale fighter jets to Kyiv.





