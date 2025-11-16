TÜRKIYE WELCOMES PEACE DEAL BETWEEN DR CONGO GOVT, M23 REBELS

Türkiye on Sunday welcomed the signing of a peace framework between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the rebel March 23 Movement (M23) in Doha.

The agreement marks an important step toward a durable resolution of the conflict in eastern DRC, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We commend the efforts of all actors contributing to the process, particularly Qatar, which has played a facilitator role towards the stability of the Great Lakes Region," the ministry stated.

Ankara remains committed to supporting efforts to promote peace, security, and stability across Africa, it added.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the rebel M23 group signed the peace agreement in Qatari capital Doha on Saturday following Qatari and US mediation.

The M23 movement, widely accused by Kinshasa and the UN of receiving support from neighboring Rwanda, an allegation Kigali denies, has expanded its control over strategic areas in eastern DRC this year.

Multiple regional and international mediation efforts have taken place, most recently led by the US, Qatar, and the African Union.

On Oct. 14, Doha hosted the signing of a monitoring and verification mechanism for a ceasefire between the DRC government and the M23.