Türkiye highlights cooperation in bid to host COP31

Participants visit the Turkish pavilion during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 19, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye is highlighting the principles of cooperation and inclusiveness in its bid to host and chair the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Türkiye and Australia have emerged as the two candidate countries to host COP31, which is planned to be held in 2026, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

A basis of mutual understanding was established between the parties during the discussions held between Ankara and Canberra in this regard during the 80th UN General Assembly, the sources said, adding that the process progressed through constructive dialogue.

In this respect, both countries have reached a consensus to co-chair the presidency, share the hosting of high-level meetings, and conduct the negotiation processes together.

AUSTRALIAN PREMIER'S LETTER TO TURKISH PRESIDENT



A letter sent by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan rejected previously agreed-upon issues, effectively setting the process back to its starting point, the sources said.

Australia stepped back from the talks, arguing that the co-chairing model is not envisaged under UN rules and could divert COP from a Pacific-focused agenda.

Diplomatic circles said Türkiye views implementing COP31 under a co-chairing model as an exemplary step to strengthen multilateralism, a point also emphasized in Erdoğan's reply to Albanese.

TÜRKİYE READY TO HOST COP31 ALONE



The sources said Ankara believes flexible formulas developed through good-faith consultations can contribute to the success of COP31.

If no consensus is reached, Türkiye is ready to host the conference and take on the presidency on its own, they added.

Türkiye wants COP31 to focus not only on a specific region but on the most vulnerable areas affected by the climate crisis, noting that special sessions for the Pacific could be organized within this framework, the sources highlighted.

Türkiye's candidacy underlines cooperation and inclusivity, presenting it not as a regional choice but as a global call for solidarity for a shared future, they added.

Ankara, according to the sources, will continue to approach climate action based on cooperation and inclusivity rather than competition, inviting all parties to advance the process through constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

Under procedural rules, if no consensus is reached on the host country, the conference will be held in Bonn, Germany, where the UNFCCC Secretariat is based.

CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE



The UNFCCC, opened for signature at the 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, represents the first and most important international step to address the effects of global warming on the climate.

The UNFCCC entered into force on March 21, 1994. Türkiye and the EU are among the parties.

Türkiye joined the convention on May 24, 2004.

The COP, the UNFCCC's highest decision-making body, meets annually to adopt decisions by consensus of the parties.