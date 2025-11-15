 Contact Us
News Türkiye Erdoğan celebrates the 42nd anniversary of the TRNC's foundation

Erdoğan celebrates the 42nd anniversary of the TRNC's foundation

President Erdoğan stated, "We will never leave our national cause, Cyprus, alone and will continue to strengthen our solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people in all fields."

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published November 15,2025
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN CELEBRATES THE 42ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE TRNCS FOUNDATION

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a message on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

In his message, Erdoğan expressed, "I sincerely congratulate the 42nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and I send my greetings and affection to my Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters on this extraordinary day.

We remember our heroic martyrs with mercy and our veterans with gratitude. We will never leave our national cause, Cyprus, alone and will continue to strengthen our solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people in all fields."