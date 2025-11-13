Türkiye recovered all 20 bodies from fatal military plane crash

 Contact Us
Published November 13,2025
Türkiye said Thursday that the body of the 20th soldier who perished in a military cargo plane crash along the Azerbaijan-Georgia border earlier this week had been recovered, meaning all the crash victims are accounted for.

"As a result of the search efforts in the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, the sacred body of our 20th martyr has been reached," the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.

According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.