Russia accuses Britain of escalating conflict in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the UK on Friday of escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

Commenting on media reports claiming Britain sent Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to show support as US President Donald Trump hesitates to supply American Tomahawks, Zakharova asserted that from the onset of the conflict, London has consistently acted to obstruct peace efforts.

"Therefore, the positions of Britain and official London in this case have not changed in any way. We understand perfectly well what they are doing. They are escalating the conflict. That's all they need in the context of Ukraine," she argued.

The remarks follow Trump's statement on Nov. 3, in which he said he was "not really" considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawks to Ukraine but noted that he might change his position.

At the same time, in late October, the Pentagon had approved the delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine and notified the White House that they would not damage American arsenals, contradicting Trump's previous remarks that the US would not like to give Tomahawks to Ukraine, because it needs them "to protect the country."

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna said on Friday that negotiations with Washington on the purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range weapons are continuing.

According to her, there are positive developments in the talks.

"The discussion is still ongoing, but we have many delegations that are working to increase the available financial resources to acquire more military capabilities in the United States," Stefanyshina said.



