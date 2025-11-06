Turkish defense firm TAI inks deal with UK-based BAE Systems

Türkiye's aviation and defense firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the UK-based defense giant BAE Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for uncrewed air systems.

The strategic agreement included cooperation in unmanned aerial systems and related technologies, TAI said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.

"Under the signed Memorandum of Understanding, both parties will target joint opportunities in the field of future uncrewed air systems," TAI said.

Last month, TAI signed another MoU with Airbus to strengthen defense cooperation.

TAI is the producer of Türkiye's first homegrown fighter jet KAAN, jet trainer Hürjet, indigenous helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.