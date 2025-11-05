Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın on Wednesday met with a delegation from Palestinian group Hamas in Istanbul and discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

The Hamas delegation was led by Hamas Political Bureau member and head of the negotiation team Khalil al-Hayya.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation expressed its gratitude to Türkiye, particularly to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the role and efforts as a mediator and guarantor in achieving and monitoring the ceasefire.

The Hamas delegation also said that they are committed to the ceasefire agreement despite the violations committed by Israel throughout the ceasefire process.

The meeting also addressed the steps needed to ensure the ceasefire process operates smoothly and how to overcome existing problems.

The parties also discussed the paths to be followed in implementing the next phases of the ceasefire plan.

A briefing on Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza and its efforts to end the humanitarian tragedy was provided during the meeting.

The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts with international organizations to ensure greater inflows of aid.