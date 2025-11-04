TÜRKIYES DEFENSE INDUSTRY EXPORTS JUMP 31% TO $6.7B IN FIRST 10 MONTHS OF YEAR

Türkiye's defense industry exports jump 31% to $6.7B in first 10 months of year

Türkiye's defense and aviation industry exports jumped 31% year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2025 to $6.7 billion, the head of the country's Defense Industries Secretariat said on Tuesday.

With this rise, the share of the defense and aerospace sector in Türkiye's overall exports has climbed to 3.5%, Haluk Görgün said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added: "This sustained export success in our sector is the result of the defense industry cooperation activities we carry out around the world.

"We continue these efforts with unflagging determination."

During the first 10 months of the year, Türkiye's overall exports amounted to $224.6 billion, up 3.9% year-on-year.