Turkish defense to focus on breakthrough technologies in 2026

The Turkish defense industry is going to focus on quantum technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and hypersonic technologies for military and civilian use next year.

Türkiye's 2026 Presidential Annual Program outlines support for investments and high-skill employment of domestic industrial organizations in defense, homeland security, aviation and space industries.

Four research and development (R&D) projects are planned to continue in line with Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency (SSB) future roadmap established in 2020, while nine R&D projects using artificial intelligence (AI) will continue.

Türkiye plans to sign a framework agreement on a quantum technologies development platform and a contract for the design, production, testing and characterization of quantum processing units (QPUs).

The program involves investments in increasing the number of qualified human resources. The member and content count in the digital training platform, Defense Development (Savunma Gelisim), will be increased, while four different competency development programs for university students will continue.

The ELMAS Program, aimed at vocational and technical high school students, will continue to be provided, while new programs for industry workers and more will be prepared.

Events like TEKNOFEST will be used to inform the public about defense and increase the sector's qualified human resources.

Strategic competency-related programs will be supported to boost sectoral interaction, while camps and other events will be organized to increase young people's interest in the defense industry, as well as two different programs dedicated to middle schoolers.

Mentor programs, online events and school and or university meetings will be organized to develop young talent.

Additionally, the presidential program outlines that defense industry cooperation meetings will be held with countries Türkiye has high export potential to, as well as support to firms participating in defense events abroad.

Türkiye is also gearing toward using its capabilities gained for the development of tech-intensive products and services used in the military to be utilized in the civilian field, which is a part of its industrialization goals. A dual-use roadmap will be prepared to achieve that goal, while defense industry meetings with main contractors and the SSB will be held.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity needs will be met to the maximum extent possible with domestic solutions, such as a system to support high data volumes for the Turkish Armed Forces, endpoint security products. The Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) will be made through domestic means.

The Turkish Armed Forces Cloud Computing System project will enhance cloud security and products used in cloud security, with no domestic alternatives produced via indigenous means.

Türkiye Cybersecurity Cluster will coordinate an effort to introduce homegrown cybersecurity products to public officials to raise awareness.

The goal is to reach a domestically produced content rate of 83% in defense, while posting $8 billion in defense and aviation exports with a turnover of $20 billion, and creating 120,000 jobs in the sector by next year.





