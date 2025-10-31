Pulitzer-winning journalist visits İstanbul Photo Awards at UN

Carol Guzy, a four-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist and jury member of İstanbul Photo Awards, an annual photojournalism contest organized by Anadolu, visited the exhibition showcasing the contest's award-winning photographs at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Opened on Oct. 27 with a ceremony held at the UN's 1B Neck area, the exhibition features striking images that captured global attention through the lenses of photojournalists from around the world.

The opening ceremony brought together numerous ambassadors, diplomats, international representatives, academics, media professionals, and renowned photographers, where Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz and Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz delivered speeches before guests toured the exhibition.

"It was stirring to walk through the UN exhibition in NY and view the powerful images of so many dedicated, courageous photojournalists," Guzy told Anadolu.

She said that the images documented a vast range of the human condition, depicting the "horrors of conflict, exhilaration of sports and tender poignancy of everyday life."

As a jury member of the contest since 2022, she emphasized that she is "consistently inspired and humbled by the quality of work."

"Now more than ever, journalists face challenges and dangers in reporting, but their work is so exceptionally vital," Guzy added.

The next stop of İstanbul Photo Awards exhibition will be Madrid, Spain, in November.

This year's İstanbul Photo Awards contest is supported by Turkcell as the communications sponsor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as the overseas event sponsor, and Turkish Airlines as the airline sponsor.

More information on the winning photos and jury members can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.

