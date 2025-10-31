Erdoğan calls for UN reform, condemns Israel’s actions in Gaza

In his opening speech at the ninth TRT World Forum in Istanbul, themed "Global Reset: From Old Order to New Realities," President Erdoğan greeted the distinguished members of business, media, and academia, as well as other guests. He shared his pleasure in being part of this gathering.

"UN SECURITY COUNCIL CANNOT SOLVE HUMANITY'S PROBLEMS"

"Every day we live showcases the need for a more just, inclusive, and comprehensive global system. Wars, conflicts, inequality, and injustices have virtually taken over the agenda of all humanity. Unfortunately, the current system, established by the victors of World War II, no longer fits today's realities and necessities.

Due to the unfair decision-making structure of the United Nations Security Council, it is impossible to find solutions to the common problems of humanity. Often, even when the problems and their solutions are clearly visible, innocent people continue to die in many parts of the world.

As Türkiye, we assert that humanity's fate cannot be left to the mercy of five countries, which is why we say the world is bigger than five. Even in the face of the most severe humanitarian crises and clear human rights violations, the slow decision-making of the system clearly shows the need for fresh ideas, new contributions, and, of course, a restructuring that reflects the present."

"ISRAEL IS THE OPPRESSOR ITSELF, HOW CAN IT BE THE VICTIM?"



"Over the past two years, we have all witnessed the events in Gaza. Throughout these two years, the Israeli government killed 70,000 Gazans, including over 20,000 children, right before the eyes of the world. More than 170,000 Palestinian brothers and sisters were injured in Israeli attacks. Almost no buildings were left intact in Gaza.

Schools, churches, mosques, and hospitals were deliberately bombed. What do they say? Israel is innocent. But how can that be? Israel has nuclear weapons. Israel has the most powerful bombs. Israel has the capability to strike Gaza anytime it wants. How then can it be innocent?

We have already spoken about this yesterday. On the contrary, it is not innocent; it is the oppressor itself. It has nuclear weapons, bombs. It has every kind of weapon. Short, medium, and long-range weapons. How can it be the victim? That's not believable. Especially as Turkey, we cannot accept this. Israel is currently using hunger as a deadly weapon, particularly against children. Just earlier on the screen, we saw those emaciated children. And these children are being disciplined with hunger."