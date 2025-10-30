Spain Approves €3.12B Deal for 45 Turkish HÜRJET Jets

Türkiye's sale of 45 Hürjet aircraft to Spain is being seen as a historic entry of the Turkish defense industry into the European market. Greek media outlets described Spain's purchase of 45 Hürjet jets from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), valued at €3.12 billion, as a "turning point in Türkiye's integration into Europe's defense architecture."

The Spanish government's approval to buy Türkiye's first indigenous jet trainer and light attack aircraft, the HÜRJET, developed by TUSAŞ, received wide coverage in the Greek press.

The Greece-based Europost news site headlined: "President Erdoğan Makes 'Golden Deals' with 'Allies': Spain to Buy 45 Turkish Hürjet Trainer Jets for €3.12 Billion."

The deal, totaling €3.12 billion, represents one of Spain's largest investments in the aviation training sector in recent years.