News Türkiye Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Ankara

Türkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with Qatari Deputy PM and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss bilateral defense cooperation during the Qatari official visit.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 28,2025
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met Tuesday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Ankara.

The ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Guler hosted Al Thani as part of the Qatari minister's official visit to Türkiye.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the two ministers chaired talks between their delegations.

Deputy Defense Ministers Alpaslan Kavaklioglu and Musa Heybet also attended the interdelegation meeting, the ministry added.