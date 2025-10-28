Islamic Economics, Finance Summit kicks off in Istanbul

The 13th edition of the Islamic Economics and Finance Summit opened its doors to visitors on Tuesday at Istanbul-based Bogazici University.

The event is organized by the Islamic Economics Research Center (IKAM) of the ILKE Foundation. Anadolu serves as its global communications partner.

Ahmet Saik Oner, chair of the ILKE Foundation, stated that the organization works to develop an economic model that "protects people and labor and minimizes economic systems' injustices."

Oner, speaking at the opening of the event, said the foundation's work highlights "a fair finance approach," noting that Türkiye is on the path to becoming a global center in participatory finance.

There are structural problems in Türkiye's law, education, and economics areas, he stressed, adding that strengthening standards and regulations is key. "There is a very serious need for comprehensive legislation, especially in Türkiye."

IKAM Director Melih Turan said that the event was once an Islamic economics workshop, but the center's efforts transformed it into a summit covering both academia and the finance sector.

Some awards were presented in the contribution, research, thesis, and education categories as part of the eighth iteration of the Islamic Economies Award Ceremony at the event. The summit will continue with several panels throughout the day.





