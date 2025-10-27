Türkiye sees marginal rise in unemployment to 8.6% in September

Türkiye's unemployment rate posted a marginal rise in September, reaching 8.6% from 8.5% a month earlier, the country's statistical authority said Monday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose by 12,000 to 3.07 million.

Joblessness stood at 7.4% among men, and 11.1% among women.

Meanwhile, employment decreased, with 200,000 fewer people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.49 million. The overall employment rate was down to 48.9%, including 66.3% for men and 31.8% for women.

The labor force also fell by 188,000 to 35.56 million, with the participation rate at 53.5%.

Youth unemployment-covering those aged 15 to 24-dropped 0.9 percentage points from August to 14.9% in September. It was 11.4% for men and 21.4% for women.





