Türkiye’s AK Party says PKK withdrawal, disarmament signal progress toward 'terror-free Türkiye'

Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Sunday welcomed the recent announcement by the terrorist group PKK on pulling out of Turkish territory and taking steps toward disarmament, calling it a "concrete result" of the country's roadmap to a "terror-free Türkiye."

"The withdrawal of terrorist elements from Türkiye and the announcement of new steps toward disarmament are developments in line with the main objective," AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

His statement comes after the PKK terror group declared earlier in the day that its armed elements within Türkiye's borders are in the process of withdrawing to northern Iraq.

Celik stated that the primary agenda of the "terror-free Türkiye" process is the dissolution of the terrorist organization PKK's elements inside Türkiye as well as the continuation of the disarmament and the dissolution of their illegal structures in the entire region, especially in Iraq and Syria.

According to him, the roadmap toward a "terror-free Türkiye" continues to produce positive results.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted progress in disarmament and organizational dissolution of the terror group, reiterating that the previously established inter-party parliamentary commission will play a key role in shaping the next phase of the process.

"The 'terror-free Türkiye' initiative is a strategic and historic step to safeguard our democracy from all threats. Its natural and inseparable extension, the goal of a 'terror-free region,' represents a stance against the imperialist tutelage imposed through terrorist organizations, particularly in neighboring countries and across our wider region," the official said.

Celik called for vigilance against provocations and sabotage, saying Ankara is aware of the political, intelligence, and operational threats surrounding this process.

He said the diverse political participation from different parties strengthens the initiative, describing it as a valuable form of political richness in Türkiye.

He also stressed the role of public support, saying the nation's unity and historical bond will guide the roadmap forward.

"With the supreme will of our president, all our state institutions continue to work with determination towards the goal of a "terror-free Türkiye," he said.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened a congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to their decades of attacks.



