Terrorist organization PKK decides to withdraw from Turkish territory

Terrorist organization PKK declared on Sunday that its armed elements within Türkiye's borders are in the process of withdrawing to Iraq.

A press statement was made by members of the terror group in the foothills of Mount Qandil near the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq.

In the statement, read by a senior figure of the organization, it was noted that, in line with the decisions taken during the so-called congress held in May under the guidance of ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK had decided to end its organizational presence and armed activities.

As part of this ongoing process, the statement said, the terrorist group is currently withdrawing its armed elements from within Türkiye's borders to northern Iraq with the approval of Ocalan.

In the area where the statement was made, a group of 23 PKK terrorists said to have left Turkish territory and arrived in Iraq were also present.





