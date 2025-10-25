Greek media: "Turkish missiles could change the balance"

Greece-based Pentapostagma evaluated Türkiye's testing of the Bozdoğan and Gökdoğan missiles, developed by TÜBİTAK SAGE, as a "strategic move that could change regional balances."

The report indicated that Ankara is attempting to extend their range by leveraging China's PL-15 missile technology, which could play a significant role in achieving air dominance in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. According to Pentapostagma, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been giving extraordinary importance to the Turkish defense industry in recent years, aiming to establish Türkiye as a regional power.

The significant progress of the Turkish defense industry in recent years, continuously enhancing the operational capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces by providing weapons systems, equipment, and ammunition, was emphasized.

The tested Bozdoğan and Gökdoğan missiles are described in the international media as "a revolutionary step for the Turkish defense industry."

These missiles were developed under TÜBİTAK SAGE's GÖKTUĞ program. Pentapostagma describes this development as "a significant step toward reducing reliance on U.S.-made AIM-9X Sidewinder and AIM-120 AMRAAM systems and achieving autonomy in defense."

The short-range Bozdoğan missile, equipped with an infrared imaging seeker and thrust vectoring system, is noted for its high maneuverability in close air combat and has a range of 20-30 kilometers.

The Gökdoğan is defined as a beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile, equipped with an active radar seeker, having a range exceeding 65 kilometers and direct hit capability.

According to the Greek news site, Ankara plans to eventually increase the range of these missiles up to 400 kilometers and integrate ramjet engine technology. This advancement could potentially elevate Türkiye to the same level as countries like China, Russia, and India in missile technologies.

Additionally, the report mentions Türkiye focusing on defense exports to countries like Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Qatar, and Malaysia, with these new missiles expected to be at the forefront of the export list.