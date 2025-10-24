Istanbul Airport once again tops Europe in number of flights

Istanbul Airport was once again the busiest airport in Europe last week with an average of 1,556 daily flights, said the Türkiye's transport minister on Friday.

Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and London Heathrow airports on Oct. 13-19, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu in a statement.

On the same list, the Turkish Riviera hub of Antalya Airport ranked ninth with an average of 957 flights per day, he added.

Uraloglu said that according to a report by European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) covering the Oct. 13-19 period, Türkiye as a whole ranked sixth among European countries in terms of traffic volume with an average of 3,841 flights per day, leaving countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, and Norway behind.

He also reported that Istanbul Airport ranked seventh in the world among the 25 global airports, with an average of 790 daily departures on Oct. 13-19.





