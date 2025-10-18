Ankara congratulates Baku on Restoration of Independence Day

Türkiye on Saturday congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Restoration of Independence Day.

Ankara is "honored" to stand with Baku, embracing the principle of "one nation, two states," said Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on NSosyal: "Happy 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence Day to our ally and brother Azerbaijan."

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry also congratulated Azerbaijan, saying on NSosyal that Ankara will continue to stand united and together with Baku, with the understanding of "one nation, two states."

Azerbaijan celebrates its independence on Oct. 18, marking the adoption of the Constitutional Law on the Independence of the State in 1991. The law declared Azerbaijan's independence as the successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed from 1918 to 1920.

Türkiye became the first country to recognize Azerbaijan's independence on Nov. 9, 1991, shortly after Azerbaijan declared independence on Aug. 30 of the same year.





