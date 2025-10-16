5th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF) opened in Istanbul on Thursday, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) with the African Union (AU) and hosted by the Turkish Trade Ministry.

The forum, with Anadolu as its global communications partner, is being held this year under the theme "Leveraging Türkiye-Africa Relations for Mutual Gains."

Key sectors at the TABEF include agriculture and food, renewable energy, mining, automotive, textiles, transport and logistics, construction, defense, and digital technologies.

Over the two-day forum, panels will explore themes such as competitive and collaborative textile value chains, financing Africa's infrastructure needs, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, Türkiye-Africa logistics hub, women's leadership and entrepreneurship, food security, energy and mining, civil aviation cooperation, and digital trade and manufacturing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan are expected to attend the forum along with AU Chair and Angolan President Joao Lourenco and first lady Ana Afonso Dias Lourenco, and AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli will also take part in the event.

The forum, also attended by AU Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, Mining Commissioner Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, DEIK Chair Nail Olpak, DEIK Türkiye-Africa Business Councils Coordination Chair Fuat Tosyali, and finance, trade and economy ministers from African countries, will conclude on Friday.





