"Turkish Armed Forces ready for any mission in Gaza"

This statement comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that Türkiye would be part of the task force responsible for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement on the ground.

Turkish Ministry of National Defense sources addressed questions about Türkiye's potential role, stating:

"Our Turkish Armed Forces, which have experience in the establishment and preservation of peace, are ready for any kind of duty assigned to them."

The Ministry sources reminded that the Turkish Armed Forces has participated in numerous international missions across various regions to date:

"The Turkish Armed Forces have carried out duties in many missions established by various organizations in different geographies for the purpose of preserving international peace and security and have earned the appreciation of all parties with their professionalism and impartial stance."