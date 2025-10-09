Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"I am deeply pleased that the Hamas-Israel talks held in (the Egyptian city of) Sharm el-Sheikh, to which Türkiye also contributed, have concluded with a ceasefire in Gaza," Erdogan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the US President (Donald) Trump, who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire, and to our brotherly countries Qatar and Egypt for their significant support in reaching the agreement," he added.

Erdogan said Ankara will closely monitor strict implementation of the ceasefire deal, and continue to contribute to the process.

Türkiye will also continue to voice support until "an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with full territorial integrity, is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

"On this occasion, I extend my most heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have endured indescribable suffering for two years, struggling for life and dignity under inhumane conditions, losing their children, mothers, fathers, relatives, and friends, and who, despite all the tragedies they have endured, have not compromised their honorable stance," Erdogan said.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.





