Turkish intelligence captures man harboring lawyer accused of selling information to Mossad

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, or MIT, on Wednesday detained Osman Çelik, who was found to have sheltered lawyer Tuğrulhan Dip, accused of selling information for money to detectives working for Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad.

Security sources said the arrest was part of "Operation Metron," conducted last week in coordination with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the Istanbul Police Department's Counterterrorism Division.

Çelik, identified as the owner of the residence where Dip was hiding, was detained near Dip's office and charged with harboring a criminal.

Authorities said Çelik had previously been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison as part of MIT's "Operation Neoplaz," conducted in December 2022.

His case remains under review by the Court of Cassation.