Erdoğan :Establishment of a stabilization force in the Gaza Strip can be evaluated

President Erdoğan stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, highlighting ongoing intensive diplomatic efforts.

He emphasized the importance of Gaza remaining Palestinian land and ultimately being governed by Palestinians themselves.

Erdoğan also underlined the significance of security arrangements and stabilization forces, expressing hope for positive outcomes from the ongoing Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations, where Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization chief is present.

He cautioned that while Türkiye is hopeful for lasting peace, it remains cautious and expects Israel to keep its promises without sabotaging peace efforts.

Separately, Erdoğan briefly noted Türkiye's key role in the Sumud Flotilla mission, which successfully broke Israel's blockade by delivering humanitarian aid ships to Gaza's waters.

He praised the close monitoring and support by Turkish drones, ships, intelligence, and diplomatic teams throughout the operation, resulting in the safe return of Turkish and international activists.