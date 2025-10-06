Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel

Türkiye's efforts are ongoing for 14 Turkish citizens who remain in Israeli custody following the seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, the Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

"Efforts are ongoing to enable their return to our country via Jordan tomorrow (Oct. 7)," the ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement on US social media company X, adding that further details of the process are expected to be clarified later on Monday.

On Saturday, 36 other Turkish nationals, who had also been on the seized ships, were flown back to Türkiye by a special flight.