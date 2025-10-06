Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Turkic States summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Azerbaijan on Tuesday at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), according to an official.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Monday on US social media company X that the summit, set to take place in Gabala under the theme "Regional Peace and Security," will review efforts to strengthen the institutional framework of the OTS and deepen cooperation among member states.

The agenda also includes the adoption of several documents and decisions, notably the Gabala Declaration.

According to the statement, President Erdoğan is expected to participate in the Council of Heads of State meeting held on the sidelines of the summit and hold bilateral talks with leaders attending the gathering.