Türkiye conducts health checks for Gaza humanitarian flotilla activists arriving in country

Health checks for a group of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla that were detained by Israel have been completed in Istanbul after their arrival in Türkiye, the justice minister said early Sunday.

"Samples for necessary tests have been taken from all the activists, including those from Tunisia, Jordan, the UK, Mauritania, and Morocco, along with our citizens, while those with additional medical concerns or health issues have been referred to healthcare institutions," Yılmaz Tunç wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Tunç said the activists' physical and mental health were thoroughly examined by a 100-member team of specialists, including forensic medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, general surgery, pulmonology, family medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics, trauma and neurology experts.

The activists were questioned after undergoing medical checks, while some foreign nationals were interviewed voluntarily, as the case may fall under international crime.

Turkish activists were brought by bus to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute on Saturday as part of an investigation by the city's chief prosecutor.

After undergoing health checks and providing testimonies, the activists left the Forensic Medicine Institute once procedures were completed.

Activists residing in Istanbul have returned to their families, while those without accommodation will stay at hotels arranged by the Istanbul Governor's Office.

Two of the six individuals, including a Turkish national, who were transferred to a hospital for further monitoring, have been discharged.

A plane carrying activists from the humanitarian mission, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed at the Istanbul airport Saturday, officials said.

The plane, which departed from the Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, arrived at 3.50 pm local time (1250 GMT).

As many as 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian nationals, arrived by the flight.

"Following an attack that disregarded international law, our activist brothers and sisters who have arrived in our country will receive health examinations at the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute at their request, and their physical and psychological conditions will be carefully checked," Tunç wrote earlier on NSosyal.

He said after the forensic examinations, 11 public prosecutors will take the activists' statements for informational purposes.

"Brave hearts who do not remain silent in the face of oppression and stand with the people of Palestine are not just activists; they are true heroes carrying the conscience of humanity and serving as the voice of justice. Israel's unlawful intervention in international waters, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, is an attack on truth, solidarity, and peace," added Tunç.