Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire plan over phone

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke over the phone on Sunday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Sheikh Mohammed addressed issues related to the implementation of the plan, the sources added.

No further information on the talk was shared.

On Sept. 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas and rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle and talks for the next steps are due in Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday confirmed that his negotiating team will travel to Sharm El Sheikh as early as Monday for the negotiations.

The Israeli army has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.