Erdoğan: Türkiye makes diplomatic efforts intensively to stop Gaza genocide

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made important statements during a Mass Opening Ceremony in İstanbul.

President Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's intensive efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza, mobilizing all resources—from humanitarian aid to diplomatic contacts—to address the crisis.

Speaking at the UN, he highlighted how Türkiye brought global attention to the suffering of Gazan children through powerful visuals and discussed the issue in detail with former US President Trump.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye's diplomatic goal is to ensure peace, security, and tranquility for their brothers and sisters in Gaza as soon as possible.

He affirmed Türkiye's ongoing commitment to preventing further innocent deaths and bringing hope and smiles to Gazan children.

Additionally, Erdogan confirmed that Türkiye is facilitating the return of the "passengers of hope" from the Global Sumud Flotilla to the country.