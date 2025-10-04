36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on Saturday that 36 Turkish citizens held by Israeli forces aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels in international waters are expected to return to Türkiye this afternoon on a special flight.

"The final number has not yet been determined. We are continuing our efforts to complete the procedures for our remaining citizens as soon as possible so that they can come to Türkiye," Keceli wrote on US social media company X.

He added that the planned flight will also carry citizens of third countries.