Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Türkiye is closely monitoring the condition of its citizens aboard the vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla that were attacked by Israeli forces in international waters, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources said that the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv has taken the necessary steps to provide consular protection for the detained citizens, adding that the families of those aboard are being kept informed about the situation.

According to the official flotilla tracker, Israeli forces have detained at least 317 activists from 21 vessels, including 25 Turkish citizens.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It was the first time in years that more than 50 ships have sailed together toward Gaza, carrying 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million, for nearly 18 years, and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.





