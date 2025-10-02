Turkish Ministry: Committed to achieving peace in Gaza

The Ministry of National Defense held its weekly press briefing, delivering important messages regarding Israel, Syria, the fight against terrorism, and other key topics.

The MSB statement included the following points:

CYPRUS

We will continue to stand by our Cypriot brothers and sisters with the understanding of 'one nation, two states, and one heart,' within the framework of the Treaties of Guarantee and Alliance.

The single and definitive solution on the Island is the registration of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

We will continue to take all necessary measures against the activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration that disrupt the balance on the Island and pose a threat to the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

We once again emphasize our full determination to both build a future where our Cypriot brothers and sisters live in safety, peace, and prosperity, and to protect Türkiye's legitimate rights and interests in the Mediterranean.

We commemorate Dr. Fazıl Küçük, the leader of the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence, founding President Rauf Denktaş, all our state elders and commanders, and the martyred Mujahids (Fighters) and Mehmetçiks (Turkish soldiers) with mercy and gratitude, and we express our respect and appreciation to our heroic living veterans.

ON ISRAEL AND PALESTINE

We emphasize that we support every initiative to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza in principle, and within this framework, we will continue to contribute to the establishment of a just and lasting peace accepted by the parties involved.

Furthermore, in order to pass on the just cause of the oppressed Palestinian people to future generations, the Rector of the National Defense University will deliver the inaugural lecture titled "800 Years in Palestine" as part of the opening of the 2025–2026 Academic Year at our War Colleges and Non-Commissioned Officer Vocational Schools. This lecture will cover the peaceful and prosperous periods of Palestine under Turkish rule and the process that led to the present-day massacre.