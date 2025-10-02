 Contact Us
News Türkiye Earthquake in Istanbul

Earthquake in Istanbul

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred in the Sea of Marmara at 2:55 PM. The earthquake took place off the coast of Marmaraereğlisi and was strongly felt in Istanbul.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published October 02,2025
Subscribe
EARTHQUAKE IN ISTANBUL

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency announced that the magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred at 2:55 PM in the Sea of Marmara, off the coast of Marmaraereğlisi, Tekirdağ.

The Governor's Office released a statement regarding the earthquake, noting that:

"Following the magnitude 5.0 earthquake that occurred off the coast of Marmaraereğlisi in the Sea of Marmara, no information about any damage has been received in Istanbul so far. Our field teams have begun inspections throughout the city. We urge our citizens not to approach structures that may be damaged and to follow the announcements of official institutions.