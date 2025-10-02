Earthquake in Istanbul

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency announced that the magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred at 2:55 PM in the Sea of Marmara, off the coast of Marmaraereğlisi, Tekirdağ.

The Governor's Office released a statement regarding the earthquake, noting that:

"Following the magnitude 5.0 earthquake that occurred off the coast of Marmaraereğlisi in the Sea of Marmara, no information about any damage has been received in Istanbul so far. Our field teams have begun inspections throughout the city. We urge our citizens not to approach structures that may be damaged and to follow the announcements of official institutions.