TÜRKIYES ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE UP IN SEPTEMBER

Türkiye's economic confidence improved by 0.1 percentage points to 98 in September on a monthly basis, according to official figures released on Monday.

Two sub-indexes posted declines, while three sub-indexes increased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The construction confidence index increased by 3.6%, the retail trade confidence index increased by 0.4%, and the real sector - or manufacturing industry - confidence index increased by 0.2%.

The consumer confidence index decreased by 0.4% while the services confidence index decreased by 0.1%.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200.

A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.