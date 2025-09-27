ERDOGAN: WE CANT REMAIN INDIFFERENT TO THE SUFFERING IN OUR REGION

"WE ARE FACING CHALLENGES"

Stating that the world is going through a difficult and historic period marked by almost tectonic shifts in international politics, Erdoğan said, "As the dose of global competition increases every day, the vortex of uncertainty and instability is spreading wave after wave. Because crises and disputes cannot be resolved through peaceful means, the political and economic struggle is unfortunately being carried into the fields of war and conflict where great human tragedies occur. We are facing all kinds of challenges, from water and climate crises to trade wars, and from energy security to the healthy functioning of food chains."

"THE CURRENT GLOBAL SYSTEM WAS ESTABLISHED TO PREVENT ANOTHER GENOCIDE"

President Erdoğan emphasized that the order established by the victors after the Second World War has lost its credibility along with its functionality:

"Universal values have been shelved, governance mechanisms have failed, and the international system, which derives its legitimacy from rules and principles, has been completely paralyzed. Global peace and security have been replaced by an endless spiral of war and instability. The just are abandoned to the unjust, the oppressed to the cruel, and the weak to the powerful. Human rights and human dignity have been wounded; feelings like justice, conscience, and compassion have been muted. There is a very large system crisis that no one can deny. Yet, the current global system, established 80 years ago, was created by learning lessons from the Second World War in the 20th century, to prevent another war, to prevent another genocide."

He concluded, "The purpose of mechanisms like the United Nations Security Council was to prevent wars, stop conflicts, and avert humanitarian disasters."