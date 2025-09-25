Turkish president, Vietnamese counterpart discuss ties, regional issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong discussed bilateral relations and regional issues Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York, the Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said Ankara could further advance relations between the two nations, stressing the need to increase the existing trade volume.

Noting the both countries' eagerness to enhance their cooperation on international and regional platforms, Erdoğan praised Vietnam for being on the "right side of history" on the Palestine issue.

Türkiye is putting great efforts to establish "a just and lasting peace" in Gaza, he added.

Vietnam supports the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and has expressed solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people.