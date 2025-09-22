Turkish vice president meets EU delegation; underscores need for positive agenda in Türkiye-EU ties

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met on Monday with Jurgis Vilcinskas, head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, alongside ambassadors from EU member states at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yılmaz said the discussions centered on escalating regional instability, including the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and growing uncertainty in the global economy.

He stressed the importance of taking concrete steps to deepen Türkiye-EU relations and establish a positive agenda amid rising global uncertainties, saying it is vital for both EU member countries and the region.

He added that other topics covered included EU enlargement policy, updating the customs union, visa liberalization, energy and transport cooperation, irregular migration management, and security and defense issues.

"With our dynamic population of 85 million, strong economy, and strategic, political, economic, and cultural influence extending from the Middle East to Africa, and from the Balkans to the Caucasus, we will continue working together with Europe, our largest trading partner, for our shared future," Yılmaz added.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay also attended the meeting with the EU delegation.