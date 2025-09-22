Turkish foreign minister meets with Saudi, Australian counterparts in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met separately Monday with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in New York, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meetings took place at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, the ministry stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

No further details were provided regarding the meetings.

Top Turkish officials including Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are in New York as world leaders gather for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which will take place from Sept. 23-29.

























