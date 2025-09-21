President Erdoğan: Every step taken in the Middle East is vital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, Ambassador to Washington Sedat Önal, and Consul General in New York, Ambassador Muhittin Ahmet Yazal.

FIRST STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN IN THE US



President Erdoğan arrived at Türkevi. In his first statement in the US, Erdoğan said: ''We have bilateral talks to conduct regarding Syria. We will have discussions with Mr. Trump because it concerns the region. Every step taken in the Middle East is vital. And we need to discuss these with Trump.''

President Erdoğan and Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Presidential Chief Advisor for Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Chairman of the Turkish States Organization Council of Elders Binali Yıldırım also arrived in the United States.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also made a statement about President Erdoğan's activities in the US.

Duran noted on his social media account: ''On September 23, our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will once again voice the common conscience of humanity at the United Nations General Assembly. The voice rising from this podium will be the voice of all oppressed regions—from Palestine to Africa, from Karabakh to Ukraine—a cry for justice and fairness.

Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, especially emphasized that leaving the resolution of humanitarian crises to the mercy of the Security Council's veto-wielding countries has no justification, and he declared this painful truth 12 years ago from the UN podium by saying, 'The world is bigger than five.'

In this regard, our President's statement 'The world is bigger than five' is not just a slogan; it is a manifesto for a new global justice order.

''A NEW ROADMAP FOR THE GLOBAL SYSTEM''



This call is not only Türkiye's but also the call of humanity's future, peace, and conscience. As in his previous UN General Assembly speeches, on September 23 we will witness our President presenting a vision that stands with the righteous, not the powerful, offering a new roadmap for the global system."



















