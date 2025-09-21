Erdoğan calls for peace, backs Palestine and Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport before his visit to the United States, emphasized that leaders have a great responsibility to maintain peace in the region and reduce conflict and tension.

He said, "We desire a complete end to blood and tears in our geography.

Everything we do is solely for this purpose." Erdoğan noted that he will address the UN General Assembly on September 23, highlighting Türkiye's contributions to international peace and the Gaza issue. He also pointed out that many countries are recognizing Palestine, and expressed satisfaction that Syria, having regained independence through the December 8 revolution, will be represented under its new administration.

Erdoğan plans to meet with many heads of state and government during his visit, including a regional meeting on Gaza with brother countries and a meeting with former US President Donald Trump in Washington.

He reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestine, mentioning a recent meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, and criticized the global community for not standing by Palestine.

Erdoğan also said Syria's independence has brought peace to the region and that Türkiye will continue to support Syria, including meetings with Syrian officials such as Ahmed Shara.

Responding to criticism, Erdoğan dismissed rumors about airplane purchases, stating they did not consult Özgür Özel and that any business with Trump would be conducted directly.