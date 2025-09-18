Türkiye facilitates new visa system for Libyans

Türkiye will implement a new visa system for Libyan nationals, offering easily obtainable long-term and multiple-entry visas as of Sep. 15, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced Thursday.

The announcement came during the second round of the Türkiye-Libya Joint Working Group meetings, held in Ankara with the participation of Libya's Transport Minister Mohammed Al-Shahoubi.

The minister highlighted that mutual trade between Türkiye and Libya reached $3 billion in the first eight months of this year. "We aim to close the year with $4 billion, and we target $5 billion in trade volume next year," he said.

"Turkish contractors carried out some 641 projects worth $31.5 billion in Libya to date -- we also have close cooperation and exchanges in education, health, and tourism," he added.

Looking ahead, Bolat announced that the long-delayed Türkiye-Libya Joint Economic Commission (JEC) will reconvene in December, marking its first session since 2009. He also pointed to major opportunities for expanded cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, mining, and renewable energy.

In addition, Bolat revealed that a Türkiye-Libya Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) agreement will soon be signed in Istanbul, while the working group will continue efforts to resolve outstanding issues in the construction sector.

Libyan Minister Al-Shahoubi welcomed the strengthened ties and emphasized efforts to expand connectivity between the two countries. Some 50 flights operate per week between Türkiye and Libya, while Libya's oil sector presents opportunities for Turkish firms.

He also highlighted investment opportunities in Libya's oil sector, which he said are open to Turkish companies. As part of Libya's Return to Life strategy, the government has launched numerous projects -- from road construction to hospital development -- many of which are undertaken by Turkish firms.





