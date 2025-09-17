TÜRKIYE WELCOMES ROADMAP TO SOLVE CRISIS IN SYRIAS SUWAYDA

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry welcomed a roadmap agreed on by Syria, Jordan and the US to resolve the crisis in Syria's Suwayda province.

"We welcome the roadmap announced with the aim of preserving calm, ensuring stability, and preventing renewed conflict in Suwayda, one of Syria's southern provinces," the ministry said in a statement early Wednesday.

Türkiye will continue to support efforts that promote peace, security and stability for all components of Syria, based on the principles of respect for territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty, it added.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced a seven-step roadmap Tuesday to resolve the crisis in Suwayda following talks in Damascus with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

Addressing a news conference, al-Shaibani said the plan seeks to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian and medical aid to Suwayda, restore essential services to enable a return to normal life, and deploy local security forces to secure roads and facilitate movement.

It also aims to compensate those affected and allow the return of displaced persons, clarify the fate of the missing, launch a reconciliation process that includes all communities in the province and hold accountable "all those whose hands are stained with assaults on civilians and their property," he added.

Tuesday's discussions build on earlier rounds hosted by Amman in July and August that focused on consolidating a ceasefire in Suwayda and finding a resolution to the conflict there.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.