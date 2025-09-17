Turkish Airlines begins Istanbul–Seville flights

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Wednesday started service on its new Istanbul-Seville route, which will operate every day of the week.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister, told Anadolu that the route will bring the "unique beauty of Seville, a touristic city in Spain's southwest, to Turkish people."

"This route will bring Türkiye's rich culture and hospitality to our Spanish friends," he said. "Turkish Airlines continues as a global brand uniting the world across skies, and as a member of the Star Alliance, it is a source of pride for our country."

Uraloğlu said Turkish Airlines' operations in Spain began back in 1984 with flights to Madrid, continuing in 1992 with flights to Barcelona.

The flag carrier later added the destinations of Malaga in the south, Valencia in the east, and Bilbao in the north.

"Turkish Airlines currently operates 91 scheduled flights per week from Istanbul Airport to Spain," he noted.

"Türkiye and Spain, as two ancient civilizations in the Mediterranean, have a deep friendship forged through centuries of art, culture, and trade exchanges," he said.

"These ties will be further strengthened with the new flight route to Seville, where passengers can visit iconic landmarks like the Royal Alcazar palace, La Giralda bell tower, and Seville Cathedral — all structures on the UNESCO World Heritage list," he added.

Uraloğlu said the Istanbul-Seville route will be operated via the modern Airbus A321 neo aircraft, making round trips.

Starting Oct. 24, Budget airline AJet will also begin flights to Spain on the Ankara-Barcelona route four days a week, he added.